James Chatburn shares new single ‘In My House’

Sydney-based R&B artist James Chatburn has shared his latest single, entitled ‘In My House’.

Listen to the track below:

‘In My House’ is the first new material from Chatburn since his 2017 EP, ‘Damen’. The producer-vocalist, who is currently residing in Berlin, mentioned the song “came together quicker than any other song” he had ever wrote.

“This piece asks the question of who we allow into our lives and why we do so, the ones which we allow close can leave so much behind when they dive into our being, so it is wise to be careful,” Chatburn said.

“Ironically I used the chopped up recorded drums from another song which was supposed to be included on the upcoming album ‘Faible’, a song I reformatted and re-wrote 4 times to be left discarded. All of the other instruments and vocals are the original recordings from the first day of writing.”

Chatburn’s debut full-length, ‘Faible’, will be released sometime later this year. The album promises to be a varied combination of Chatburn’s musical influences, including Unknown Mortal Orchestra, D’Angelo, Donny Hathaway and Shuggie Otis.

In 2015, Chatburn collaborated with Hilltop Hoods on their now-certified gold single, ‘Higher’. Since then, he’s toured with R&B/soul contemporaries Jordan Rakei and The Internet, and released music on the Majestic Casual and Soulection labels.