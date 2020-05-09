GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

News Music News

James Chatburn shares new single ‘In My House’

His first new music in three years

By Eddy Lim
James Chatburn shares new single 'In My House'
James Chatburn. Credit: Supplied

Sydney-based R&B artist James Chatburn has shared his latest single, entitled ‘In My House’.

Listen to the track below:

Advertisement

‘In My House’ is the first new material from Chatburn since his 2017 EP, ‘Damen’. The producer-vocalist, who is currently residing in Berlin, mentioned the song “came together quicker than any other song” he had ever wrote.

“This piece asks the question of who we allow into our lives and why we do so, the ones which we allow close can leave so much behind when they dive into our being, so it is wise to be careful,” Chatburn said.

“Ironically I used the chopped up recorded drums from another song which was supposed to be included on the upcoming album ‘Faible’, a song I reformatted and re-wrote 4 times to be left discarded. All of the other instruments and vocals are the original recordings from the first day of writing.”

Chatburn’s debut full-length, ‘Faible’, will be released sometime later this year. The album promises to be a varied combination of Chatburn’s musical influences, including Unknown Mortal Orchestra, D’Angelo, Donny Hathaway and Shuggie Otis.

In 2015, Chatburn collaborated with Hilltop Hoods on their now-certified gold single, ‘Higher’. Since then, he’s toured with R&B/soul contemporaries Jordan Rakei and The Internet, and released music on the Majestic Casual and Soulection labels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.