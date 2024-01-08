James Morrison’s wife Gill Catchpole, 45, found dead at home

Gill Catchpole, the wife of singer James Morrison, has been found dead at the pair’s home in Gloucestershire aged 45.

The Mirror are reporting that Catchpole was found on Friday, January 5 and that there are no suspicious circumstances around her death.

The pair have two children together – 15-year-old Elsie and Ada, five.

A source told The Mirror: “Gill was found dead on Friday at the family’s home in Whitminster. James is devastated and is being supported by his family. He is holding it together for their girls but has asked for the family to be left alone to grieve in private.”

In a previous appearance on the White Wine Question Time podcast, Morrison explained the story of how the couple met. Here, he explained how Catchpole moved into James’ mother’s house as a lodger with her partner at the time.

“It wasn’t the easiest start, but I just still see it as a really romantic thing. I’m not very romantic,” he said during the interview. “I’m not like: ‘I love romance!’ But I do find certain things romantic and the fact that we met each other the way we did. It’s like a little fairy tale or something!”