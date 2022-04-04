James Reyne announces ‘Songs Of Beaches’ Australian tour

Revered Aussie singer-songwriter James Reyne has announced a forthcoming national tour, dubbed ‘Songs Of Beaches’.

Kicking off in October at Brisbane’s Princess Theatre, Reyne will play 12 shows total, performing 75-minute sets at each appearance. The tour will wrap up at Perth’s The Astor on Saturday November 26. All dates can be found below.

Joining Reyne on tour will be Nick Barker, of power pop band Nick Barker & The Reptiles fame, and an accomplished singer-songwriter in his own right.

Tickets for Reyne’s tour go on sale here at 10am AEDT This Wednesday (April 6).

Reyne’s last studio album was 2020’s ‘Toon Town Lullaby’, his 12th studio effort, which featured the album’s title track as a single.

Reyne was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1996, and holds 19 Top 40 hits throughout his career: nine solo, seven with his band Australian Crawl, and three with Company of Strangers.

The James Reyne ‘Songs Of Beaches’ national tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Friday 21 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Saturday 22 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

Friday 28 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

NOVEMBER

Friday 4 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Saturday 5 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Friday 11 – Mansfield, Mansfield Tavern

Saturday 12 – Sunshine Coast, Nightquarter

Sunday 13 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Friday 18 – Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 25 – Perth, The Astor

Saturday 26 – Perth, The Astor