James Reyne leads inaugural Valley Sounds acoustic festival lineup

Mostly revered for its wineries and walking trails, Victoria’s Yarra Valley is set to break into the live music game with the announcement of the inaugural Valley Sounds festival.

Joining a steady influx of festival and tour announcements as the Australian music world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival boasts an all-Australian lineup of acoustic performers, headlined by prolific Melbourne singer-songwriter James Reyne.

Reyne – iconic for his work both as a solo artist and frontman of ‘80s pub-rock institution Australian Crawl – released his 12th solo album, ‘Toon Town Lullaby’, in 2020, following an eight-year hiatus from the studio.

Performing highlights from the new album, alongside choice cuts from throughout his four-decade career, Reyne will be joined on the lineup by Mark Seymour (formerly of Hunters & Collectors, and now leading Mark Seymour & The Undertow), Ash Grunwald, Nick Barker and Tracy McNeil.

In a press release, Reyne said, “It’s exciting to see a brand new music event start up, given the difficult times the music industry has been through over the last 12 months – made all the more sweeter by the stunning surrounds of the Yarra Valley.”

The Valley Sounds festival will take place on the grounds of Wandin Park Estate on Sunday November 21. Tickets for the event are on sale now, with a VIP option (limited to 100 tickets) offering access to an exclusive woodshed viewing area, a private bar, complimentary canapés, private amenities and a commemorative lanyard.

Ash Grunwald is also due to perform at the new regional NSW festival Good Times in June. Last year, Grunwald was announced as an ambassador for Support Act’s Mental Health Advocates programme.