James Reyne shares music video for ‘Toon Town Lullaby’

James Reyne has shared the music video for his latest single, ‘Toon Town Lullaby’, the title track from his forthcoming album.

The clip, shot by Josh Owen, sees Reyne performing the song solo in an empty Palais Theatre. Watch it below:

Advertisement

‘Toon Town Lullaby’ is lifted from Reyne’s forthcoming 12th studio album – his first full-length in eight years. The record is scheduled for a July 10 release.

Per a press release, Owen said they decided upon the Palais when Reyne was searching for a “really iconic location”.

“The Palais was the first venue that sprang to mind because it’s so aesthetically pleasing,” Owen said.

“Also we loved the juxtaposition of filming a video with just James on guitar sitting on a huge empty stage, in a massive empty venue – exactly the opposite of what you’d expect to see at The Palais and a sign of these unusual times we find ourselves in.”

Reyne was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1996, and holds 19 top-40 hits throughout his career: nine solo, seven with Australian Crawl, and three with Company of Strangers.

Advertisement

Most recently, Reyne participated in Delivered, Live’s 10th instalment last weekend, joining El Tee and Alice Skye. He also kicked off Red Hot Summer’s livestream series, Red Hot Sundays, on May 31 at the Corner Hotel.