James Reyne to kick off inaugural Red Hot Sundays livestream

Australian rock icon James Reyne is set to launch Red Hot Summer’s livestream series dubbed Red Hot Sundays.

Reyne will play an acoustic duo set from The Corner Hotel in Melbourne on Sunday May 31 from 3pm AEST. The livestream will be broadcast on Red Hot Summer’s Facebook page.

While Red Hot Sundays is a free event, fans are encouraged to purchase virtual tickets through Ticketmaster or Oztix. Ticket prices range from $10 to $100, with all proceeds split between the artist and venue. Reyne will be donating his profits from the event to charity organisations Road4Roadies and Support Act.

Per a press release, the livestream will be organised similarly to a fully-fledged live event, engaging the services of “artists, venues, production teams, sound engineers, booking agents, ticketing agencies, managers, graphic designers, publicists and music media”.

“I’m excited to support this initiative – the invitation to play live and give our industry an opportunity to get back to work was really appealing to me,” said Reyne in a statement.

“I’m hoping that music lovers across Australia will get behind it and show their support via a virtual ticket. I can’t wait to play live and showcase tracks from my new album alongside some old favourites.”

According to Red Hot Summer, the initiative was “designed to continue the cash flowing through our music community” as the live music sector continues to suffer among the coronavirus-imposed lockdowns.