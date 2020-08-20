Listen to James Vincent McMorrow and Kenny Beats team up on ‘I Should Go’

James Vincent McMorrow and Kenny Beats have released their new collaboration ‘I Should Go’ — you can check out the track and its accompanying video below.

The track serves as a preview of McMorrow’s upcoming fifth studio album and was co-produced with Beats, who has recently worked with the likes of Idles, Dominic Fike and Slowthai.

Speaking about ‘I Should Go’, which you can hear below, McMorrow said that the first lyric of the song — “I never thought I’d ever need you around / It’s hard enough to be me only” — “pretty much sums up the energy”.

“It’s not about what we want, it’s about what we need,” he explained. “A lot of time I don’t think there’s a difference between those two things. But there is, a big one. I do not need a lot of the things I think I do, and there are other things that feel unimportant but are in fact the foundations that I exist on top of.

“I’ll genuinely never figure out which is which, I still obsess over dumb shit and I still take so much for granted. To say I’m getting more comfortable with my chaos is probably untrue, doubt I’ll ever be comfortable. But I do understand it a little more, and I think I embrace it a little more; embrace the chaos of it all.

McMorrow added that he “fucking adores this song. The second I put the guitar parts together I knew it was going to be something I adored.

“I sat in a room with Kenny and played him what I had and I think he immediately got it; I had this feeling going into the studio that day that he was the person who could take the idea and elevate it into the space I wanted it to be. I was definitely correct.”

McMorrow will embark on a UK and European tour in 2021, the dates of which you can see below.

March

16 – Leisureland, Galway (Ireland)

18 – Milk Market, Limerick (Ireland)

19 – The Telegraph Building, Belfast

20 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

22 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

23 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

25 – Stollwerck, Cologne (Germany)

26 – Le Trianon, Paris (France)

27 – Het Depot vzw, Leuven (Belgium)

29 – Batschkapp, Frankfurt (Germany)

31 – Grünspan, Hamburg (Germany)

April

1 – Metropol, Hamburg (Germany)

2 – Vega, Copenhagen (Denmark)

5 – Den Atelier, Luxembourg City (Luxembourg)

6 – Paradiso, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

8 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

9 – The O2 Institute, Birmingham

17 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

18 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin