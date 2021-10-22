Jamie Spears hires new lawyer after suspension from Britney’s conservatorship

Britney Spears ‘ father Jamie has hired a new lawyer after he was suspended from his daughter’s controversial conservatorship after 13 years.In a landmark hearing in June , the pop star publicly called for an end to her conservatorship, which was overseen by her father, Jamie Spears. Jamie maintained control over Spears’ assets, finances, career and more, the continuation of which Spears called “abusive”, adding that she “would honestly like to sue my family”.

Three months later, on September 30, Jamie was suspended from his role as conservator, Judge Brenda Penny saying it was “in the best interest of the conservatee”, with accountant John Zabel – nominated by Britney’s team – being appointed as an interim fiduciary conservator.

In a statement shared with CNN, Jamie’s former attorney Vivian L. Thoreen confirmed that she had stepped down as his representative, saying: “We are proud of our work on behalf of Jamie Spears and stand by his and our actions.

“We continue to have a good relationship, and are pleased that we have been able to help Jamie find new counsel. I am confident that Jamie’s new counsel will continue to prove that he has always acted in Britney’s best interests every step of the way.”

As CNN report, Thoreen will be replaced as Spears’ lawyer by Alex M. Weingarten from Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP.

Last week (October 15), Spears opened up about life after her conservatorship, the strict rules enforced during it and the treatment she received by her family.

“I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake !!!” she wrote on Instagram.

The decision to remove Jamie as his daughter’s conservator last month led to an influx of activity from Spears, highlighting several aspects of the experience by initially saying she was “on cloud nine”, then hitting out at her family over their handling of the conservatorship, then addressing the #FreeBritney movement and thanking her supporters. Jamie, however, issued a statement saying his suspension from the role was “a loss for Britney”.

Elsewhere, Spears says she is writing a book about the ghost of a murdered girl who is stuck in limbo. Sharing a brief synopsis to her Instagram, fans were quick to draw similarities between Spears’ character and her situation with the conservatorship.