Jamie Webster announces huge Sefton Park show and new album ’10 For The People’

Jamie Webster has shared details of a huge gig at Sefton Park, and announced a new album ‘10 For The People’.

The two new announcements come following the singer-songwriter’s recent slot at this year’s Glastonbury and TRNSMT festivals, and two outdoor shows in Liverpool, which saw him play to a crowd of 24,000 people.

Now, the 29-year-old has announced yet another Liverpool date – a mammoth appearance at the city’s Sefton Park. The gig is set to take place on July 12, 2024 and will follow on from his previously announced run of 2023 UK tour dates.

Set to kick off in November with two dates at Glasgow’s O2 Academy (9 and 11), Webster will then make stops in Bristol, Sheffield, and London, before playing two sold-out back-to-back shows at the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on November 17 and 18. Find remaining tickets here.

Tickets for his upcoming show at Sefton Park next summer go on sale next Friday (August 11) at 9am and will be available here.

On top of his newly-announced show in Liverpool, Webster has also revealed details of an upcoming album, titled ‘10 For The People’.

Set for release on February 2, 2024 via Modern Sky UK, it will be Webster’s third full-length album, first LP since 2022’s ‘Moments’ and first new music since single ‘Voice Of The Voiceless’. It is also set to see the singer-songwriter capture the same “socially-aware, real-world lyricism” that helped his two previous releases reach the Top 10 on the album charts, but hone in on a “expanded sense of sonic adventure”.

“This next album is specifically for the people, it’s brimming with stories, lessons and calls to action. It’s about making people feel like they’re not alone,” said Webster, elaborating on the source of inspiration behind the forthcoming album. “It will evoke a lot of questions about what is actually going on today. I’m literally just highlighting a lot of tales and scenarios of different people that will speak of wider injustice.”

‘10 For The People’ is produced by Dave Eringa and available to pre-order here. The tracklist for the album is:

1. ‘Better Day’ (feat. Brooke Coombe)

2. ‘Voice Of The Voiceless’

3. ‘Lovers In The Supermarket’

4. ‘Dolly Bird’

5. ‘Fickle Fran’ (feat. Billy Bragg)

6. ‘Looking Good’

7. ‘Sing Your Tears’

8. ‘The Boy (Chapter 1)’

9. ‘The Girl (Chapter 2)’

10. ‘Something To Eat’

11. ‘How Do You Sleep At Night?’

In other Jamie Webster news, at the start of last year, the musician shared a video on social media criticising ticket resale sites.

The viral clip was been viewed over 400,000 times across Twitter and Instagram, racked up thousands of likes on TikTok and was shared by members of Bastille.

“If you’ve ever been ripped off for gig tickets, then this video is for you,” he said in the footage. “My two gigs at The Cavern sold out within fifteen seconds last week but then I found out they were back onsale on resale sites like Viagogo for prices up to £143. That’s more than 3 times as much as the original ticket price (£27). It got me thinking, why hasn’t this been stopped? Why is this still going on.”