Watch Jamie xx’s dance-heavy video for ‘Idontknow’

Jamie xx has shared the new video for his latest single ‘Idontknow’ — check out the clip below.

The producer, DJ and The xx member dropped the track last month, marking his first solo release since his acclaimed 2015 debut solo album ‘In Colour’.

The video for ‘Idontknow’ has been released today (May 6), and stars Belfast dancer and choreographer Oona Doherty. Doherty co-directed the clip with Luca Truffarelli, with the pair filming the video in Belfast the night before Northern Ireland went into coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Advertisement

Doherty shared a verse to accompany the release of the ‘Idontknow’ video, which you can read below:

“I don’t know

Boiling up inside ya, Like a kettle

Like a frying pan spitting hot oil out.

Roaming, soaking, empty streets

Blue tv light beaming out

A dirty beat

Our stamping feet

Don’t know where to put it

Some times

Some times you just need a hug”

Speaking to Dazed, Doherty explained more about the choreography that features in the clip. “I was hitting the beats, but instead of having a long back and long arms and making the beat look beautiful, I was trying to hit the beat in frustration, because of the text that was sent [in the narrative of the video],” she said.

“I’m like, “For fuck’s sake,” stressing out, in a rush to go meet someone. The beat is an exaggeration of what a normal movement would be – an extreme version of physical mannerisms.”

Advertisement

Last month, Jamie xx continued his return to action by sharing a two-hour Essential Mix for BBC Radio 1.