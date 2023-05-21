Jammin Festival announces Sean Paul, Shaggy, Wyclef Jean and more for 2024 line-up

The line-up for next year’s Jammin festival has been announced, with Sean Paul, UB40 (featuring Ali Campbell), Wyclef Jean and Shaggy all billed high.

The full roster sports a total of 23 names, with other notable acts including Julian Marley (son of the late, great Bob Marley), Fiji, J Boog, Third World and Common Kings. Jammin 2024 will be held in Sydney and the Gold Coast over the weekend of February 3-4; see here for info on tickets to both editions.

The festival itself debuted back in February of this year, with single-day events held in Perth, Wollongong and Brisbane. With its return next year, Jammin is officially the biggest active reggae festival in Australia.

Advertisement

In a press statement, spokesperson Matthew Spratt said of his team’s ambitions for Jammin 2024: “We’re excited to be bringing some of the world’s biggest reggae artists to Australian shores – but this time with a bigger and better line-up. Australians have been craving this type of festival, with over 50,000 tickets selling at the 2023 event.”

The full line-up for Jammin 2024 is:

Sean Paul

UB40 ft. Ali Campbell

Wyclef Jean

Shaggy

Julian Marley

Fiji

J Boog

Third World

Common Kings

Maoli

Spawnbreezie

The Green

Pia Mia

Sons Of Zion

Sammy J

Nesian Mystik

House Of Shem

1814

Latasha Lee

Eli Mac

Three Houses Down

Josh Wawa

Sione Toki

Stay tuned to NME for more Australian music festival news.