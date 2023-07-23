Jane Birkin’s home “targeted by thieves” days after death

Jane Birkin‘s Paris home was reportedly targeted by thieves just days after her death.

The singer and actress was found dead on July 16 at the age of 76, having been found by her caregiver on the first night she had spent home alone in two years in a bid to regain some independence. Birkin had been living with cancer for 16 years.

Now, local media outlet BFMTV has reported that an attempted burglary took place in the early hours on Wednesday (July 19).

Advertisement

Citing a police source, the publication claimed that shortly before 4am, a childhood friend of Birkin’s staying in the house heard noises coming from behind the door.

According to the reports, police officers were called to the scene where they saw potential evidence of an attempted break-in, including markings on and damage to the door and its frame, as well as pieces of wood scattered on the ground.

In addition, it was claimed that the day before the alleged incident, three individuals were seen and cautioned by neighbours for attempting to enter the house.

Birkin’s family confirmed in a statement on the same day that she had died of natural causes. She had previously suffered a minor stroke in 2021.

The English-French star enjoyed a long and fruitful career in both film and music and maintained an on-and-off-screen relationship with Serge Gainsbourg for decades.

Advertisement

After meeting while appearing together in 1969 French film Slogan, they released a collaborative debut album the same year. The pair split in 1980, with Birkin continuing to release solo albums and appear in a number of films.

Birkin was also the inspiration behind the famous Hermès handbag which was named after her. The Hermès Birkin is one of the most expensive bags in the market with the likes of Drake, Kris Kardashian, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss and other celebrities owning or collecting them.