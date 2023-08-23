Janelle Monáe seeks Black women and non-binary photographers and videographers for US tour

Janelle Monáe has put out a call for Black women and non-binary photographers and videographers for her upcoming US tour.

The US singer-songwriter will be embarking on her ‘Age Of Pleasure’ tour next week, and on Tuesday (August 22) announced the new opportunity that will allow two individuals to get paid to shoot the tour.

The opportunity is being facilitated in partnership with a number of organisations: Wondaland, Live Nation, Black Women Photographers, and Fem The Future.

Advertisement

Black Women Photographers elaborated on the opportunity on their website, which they hope will “further the reach of Black women and non-binary photographers and videographers within the world of music”.

I’m so excited to be partnering with @BlkWomenPhoto, @LiveNation and @FEMtheFUTURE to hire Black women and non-binary photographers for “The Age Of Pleasure Tour!!!” https://t.co/9fQncbiUGv pic.twitter.com/5kGeA1R6xY — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) August 22, 2023

It continues: “This partnership will provide a widely engaging space for visual artists to be seen and heard within Wondaland, Black Women Photographers, and Fem The Future ecosystems. Two members of Black Women Photographers in participating cities will be chosen and paid to photograph and videograph Janelle Monáe’s The Age of Pleasure North America Tour.

Applicants must be local to one of the participating cities, which includes Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville and more. You can find the full list and a form to enter here.

“I’m so excited to be partnering with @BlkWomenPhoto, @LiveNation and @FEMtheFUTURE

to hire Black women and non-binary photographers for “The Age Of Pleasure Tour!!!” Monáe wrote in a tweet.

You can find Monae’s recently added dates to the ‘Age Of Pleasure’ tour here, and purchase any remaining tickets here.

Advertisement

Back in 2020, the singer shared that she identifies as non-binary, but has continued to fluidly use both she/her and they/they pronouns.

In a previous interview, the artist also said that she identifies as both bisexual and pansexual, stating: “I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker.”

Praising ‘The Age Of Pleasure’ in a four-star review, NME said that the star’s fourth studio album sees the her take us along on a “vibrant pleasure trip”.

It continued: “In a recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Monáe emphasised the importance of joy – particularly given the current political climate that aims to disenfranchise “[the] trans family and the LGBTQI+ communities, and even Black folks… of course we fight, but even in the middle of the fight, we take time to find joy”.

“Poet Toi Derricotte once wrote that joy is in fact an “act of resistance”: listening to Monáe’s liberating latest album, you start to believe that pleasure is, too.”

Elsewhere, Monáe recently discussed the advice she picked up from Prince, and how it informs creative decisions.