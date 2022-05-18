Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins team up for ‘Jane Says’ performance on ‘Howard Stern’

Jane’s Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins have teamed up for a performance of ‘Jane Says’ on The Howard Stern Show – check it out below.

The two bands are set to head out on a North American arena tour, dubbed the ‘Spirits On Fire’ tour, later this year with support from Poppy – you can see the band’s upcoming live dates and find tickets below.

The band’s frontmen, Perry Farrell and Billy Corgan, made an appearance together ahead of the tour on Howard Stern, during which they also brought their respective bandmates along to cover the Jane’s Addiction track ‘Jane Says’.

Before the performance, they also joked about potential names for the tour, including ‘Jane’s Pumpkins’ and ‘Jane’s A Pumpkin Now’.

See the joint performance below.

Tickets for the ‘Spirits On Fire’ tour are available to buy here, and you can see the full list of dates below.

OCTOBER

2 – American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

3 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX

5 – Moody Center, Austin, TX

7 – Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

8 – Hard Rock Casino, Hollywood, FL

10 – Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

11 – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

13 – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

14 – UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY

16 – TD Garden, Boston, MA

18 – Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

19 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

21 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

22 – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

24 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

26 – Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

27 – Centre Videotron, Quebec City, QC

29 – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

30 – Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

NOVEMBER

1 – Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

2 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

4 – Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

5 – United Center, Chicago, IL

7 – Ball Arena, Denver, CO

9 – Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA

11 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, BC

12 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

13 – Moda Center, Portland, OR

15 – Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

16 – Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

18 – Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

19 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Ahead of the ‘Spirits Of Fire’ tour, Smashing Pumpkins are currently finishing up their ‘Rock Invasion 2’ tour, which will see them play the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida this weekend.

The announcement of the ‘Spirits On Fire’ tour comes swiftly after the band confirmed last month that they had finished work on their “big” and “epic” 12th studio album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Cyr’.