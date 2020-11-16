Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell has revealed how his voice box was removed and “put on a table” during spinal surgery.

The 61-year-old singer successfully underwent surgery in September to have “crushed discs” removed, but admitted that the gruelling procedure was a “daunting” prospect.

“It was successful. I have crushed discs in my neck, mostly from partying and leaning back my head to rip out notes and surfing and dancing around… There’s a long list,” he told Classic Rock magazine.

“They had to remove my voice box and put it on a table. That was daunting,” he said.

“They literally exposed my skeleton, took the discs out and put in artificial discs. So now I am a quarter inch taller and twice as attractive to my wife.”

He went on to describe his various brushes with death, and said it was the “luck of the draw” that he remains alive.

He said: “I guess it’s the luck of the draw. I’ve overdosed numerous times, been lost at sea… They just keep sending me back, I don’t question it.”

Earlier this year, Farrell announced a new box set, collating songs from across his career outside of fronting Jane’s Addiction and Porno For Pyros.

The 68-track release, titled ‘Perry Farrell – The Glitz; The Glamour’, will feature tracks from the musician’s early career with Psi Com, solo material, and new music.