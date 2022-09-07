Janet Jackson surprises Teyana Taylor at her London show

Janet Jackson surprised Teyana Taylor at her London show this Sunday (September 4), with the Taylor describing the visit as “one of the greatest surprises of my life”.

American singer-songwriter Taylor, who now has one date left on the European leg of ‘The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour’, performed a “magical” show at London’s Brixton Academy last weekend, before she was surprise by idol Jackson.

“London had me in shambles & crying like a full blown babyyyyyyyy! To my days ones…y’all ALREADY know what these full circle moments meant to me!!!!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

“The love, the energy, the raw emotions, the vibes, THEE ICON JANET JACKSON!!!!!!!!! Do u hear me?!!! LONDON WAS UNMATCHED. I’m shoooookkkkkkk! You showed out and OVER sold out.”

She continued: “Thank you @janetjackson for the beautiful surprise. IM STILL GAGGINGGGGG! Def one of the greatest surprises of my life. Thank you for ur loving words always.

“No matter how close our bond continues to grow, I will always still be one of ya biggest fans! Thank you for always being so genuine & being an inspiration to us all! You are the reason I give 134667643% when I hit that stage. You are the blueprint. I love you Queen.

Alongside the caption the singer shared photos of her with Jackson and a video reaction of the moment she saw the singer.

Jackson shared her own post on Instagram, writing: “I really enjoyed watching you on stage. I luv you and miss you already sis @teyanataylor”.

Advertisement

Taylor has long cited Jackson as an inspiration, paying homage to her at the 2017 MTV VMAs with an outfit that resembled what Jackson wore to the 1995 VMAs.

In December 2020 when Taylor announced her retirement from music on Instagram, Jackson also offered her support to the singer.

“Teyana, you have an undeniable gift from God. Don’t ever let that go. You bring something so special to the industry and you continue to have such an impact on this world,” Jackson wrote in her own Instagram post.

“Imagine if I gave up after my first or second album didn’t hit #1, or win any awards?” she added. “We do this for the love, the passion, and the fans.

“Never forget, a talent like yours is unstoppable. I luv you and know that I’m here for you always. I hope you enjoy your special day,” she added, shortly after the singer’s 30th birthday, including the hashtag #BlackGirlMagic.

In November last year, Taylor opened up about being hospitalised for exhaustion during the US leg of her tour.