Japandroids announce live album ‘Massey Fucking Hall’

Japandroids have announced the release of their first-ever live album ‘Massey Fucking Hall’.

The new record captures the Vancouver rock duo’s 2017 performance at Toronto venue Massey Hall, a place the band said they “never thought [they’d] have the opportunity to play”.

“Honestly, when we got off the stage that night, I remember feeling a sense of relief and exhilaration, but the whole thing felt like a bit of a blur. It was a very emotional show for me. We were both pretty nervous getting up on that stage,” drummer David Prowse said in a statement.

Ahead of its release, Japandroids have shared footage of their live performance of ‘Heart Sweats’ – watch it below:

Prowse said he hoped the album would help people missing live music “find some solace”.

“I really, really miss live shows. I miss playing them and I miss being in the crowd,” he said.

“When you love music, there are few things more uplifting and cathartic than being in a room full of people at a live show. To not have that opportunity to experience live music together with a group of people has been hard to adjust to. It’s disorienting and it makes me sad to think about it.”

Japandroids haven’t released a studio album since 2017’s ‘Near to the Wild Heart of Life’. ‘Massey Fucking Hall’ will see a digital release on June 19 via ANTI-, with a vinyl release to follow months later on October 2.