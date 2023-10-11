Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner planning “hiatus” in Korea to work on new book

Japanese Breakfast‘s Michelle Zauner has revealed that she is planning to take a hiatus in Korea to work on her second book.

While speaking to author Hua Hsu as part of The New Yorker festival on October 7, the singer discussed the screenplay for the film adaptation of her best-selling memoir Crying In H-Mart.

“I think I took it really far to, like, one direction where I wanted it to be very different. And then as the drafts progressed, I sort of started getting closer to the book,” she said. Zauner also shared her plans for her second book, mentioning the year-long hiatus she plans to take in Korea.

“I’m moving to Korea December 29th to live for a year and work on my second book where I am going to study the language and document that process,” she told Hsu. “And I think it was such a natural response to writing a book that was so rooted in the past and so much of what was hard about it was like it was so obviously emotional, but also it was hard to remember all of that.” (per Stereogum)

She continued: “So I’m really looking forward to writing about the day-to-day experience of living in another country and learning a language. And is it too late if you’re in your mid-30s and don’t have a great knack for languages? I guess the thing I’m most worried about is just being too dumb to learn… I’m really curious how it will go to be fully immersed and have my one job to be a student.”

Elsewhere in the chat, the ‘Be Sweet’ singer shared that she has written the bulk of a record which she plans on tracking by the end of the year. Her chat was followed by a short live set of three songs that included her unreleased song ‘Orlando In Love’ and a cover of Little Big League’s ‘Lindsey’.

The singer’s last release was 2021’s ‘Jubilee‘. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “After making her name writing about the most difficult topics possible, Zauner proves here that it’s within your grasp to grab joy from that pain even when it feels impossible. Let ‘Jubilee’ be your guide.”