Japanese Wallpaper shares remix of Charli XCX’s ‘forever’

Australian producer Japanese Wallpaper, real name Gabriel Strum, has shared his take on Charli XCX‘s latest single ‘forever’, dropping a remix on Soundcloud earlier today (April 17).

Listen to it below:

Charli dropped the original version of ‘forever’ back on April 9. It’s the first song to be released from ‘how i’m feeling now’, the album she’s writing, recording and releasing all while self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The nature of this album is gonna be very indicative of the times just because I’m only gonna be able to use the tools I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos… everything – in that sense, it’ll be very DIY,” Charli commented earlier this month when announcing the album. It is expected to be released on May 15.

It’s not the first time Strum, who released his debut album ‘Glow’ last year, has remixed a Charli song. Back in 2018, he officially remixed Charli’s 2014 ‘Sucker’ bop ‘Need Ur Luv’.

Last week, Charli took to social media to share a download link for the track’s stems. She encouraged fans to make their own remixes and forward them to her.

On April 10, Charli put a call out on social media encouraging fans to be a part of the ‘Forever’ video by sending in clips. Earlier today, the singer tweeted that the video will be dropping sometime tomorrow (April 18).