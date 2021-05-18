Japanese Wallpaper to be joined by Mallrat, Allday and more for one-off Melbourne show

Japanese Wallpaper is set to make his return to headline performances in July, announcing a one-off show at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre.

The show, taking place on Friday July 9, will feature an absolute smorgasbord of special guests, with appearances from Allday, George Alice, Washington and Airling.

In addition, Gretta Ray, MAY-A and Audition Tape will all be supporting Japanese Wallpaper – real name Gab Strum.

Advertisement

Topping it all off are DJ sets from Mallrat and DJ Denim, as well as Alex Lahey under her DJ moniker, DJ Al Dente.

“I feel so lucky to be playing at such an iconic venue and with so many special friends in tow,” Strum said of the show as he announced it on social media.

So excited to announce our first headline show in what seems like forever – on July 9 at Melbourne's Forum Theatre. I feel so lucky to be playing at such an iconic venue and with so many special friends in tow !!! Presale opens Friday 21/5 at 10am💡💡💡 pic.twitter.com/HNKUC7Mu7Y — Japanese Wallpaper (@jpnswllppr) May 18, 2021

Most of the artists appearing alongside Strum for this performance are actually collaborators of his. In the past year alone, he worked with Gretta Ray for her track ‘Better’ and George Alice for ‘Stuck In A Bubble’.

He also co-wrote Alex Lahey’s ‘On My Way’ for Netflix’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines, which dropped earlier this month, and collaborated with Allday for the rapper’s forthcoming album ‘Drinking With My Smoking Friends’, due out next week.

As for Japanese Wallpaper’s own music, he’s set to release his new track, ‘Leave A Light On’, later this week after it premiered on triple j earlier today (May 18). It will be the first solo single of his to be released since his 2019 album, ‘Glow’.

Advertisement

Tickets for Japanese Wallpaper’s Melbourne show will go on sale 10am local time on Monday May 24, with a pre-sale opening at 10am local time on Friday May 21.