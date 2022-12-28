Jared Dines unites members of Trivium, Periphery, DragonForce and more for “the biggest shred collab song in the world”

Jared Dines has released his fifth annual “biggest shred collab song in the world”, this time uniting a mind-blowing 69 guitarists – including Matt Heafy of Trivium, Mark Holcomb of Periphery and Herman Li of DragonForce – for an epic effort spanning just seconds shy of 37 minutes.

In addition to the aforementioned trio, the genre-bending jam – all parts of which were recorded remotely – features names like Jason Richardson (of All That Remains), Dan Sugarman (Ice Nine Kills), Gus G (Firewind), Nita Strauss, Brandon Ellis (The Black Dahlia Murder) and Courtney Cox (The Iron Maidens).

Including Dines himself, this year’s collab sports a total of 70 unique performances, more than two-and-a-half-times the amount seen in 2021’s edition (which featured 26 guitarists alongside Dines).

“I want to wish everyone a happy holiday and thank you all for the love over the years,” Dines wrote in a caption shared with the video. “Follow and support these amazing musicians, these are some of the best guitarists in the world, and I am incredibly honored and blessed to be able to work with them. May your new year be full of light and happiness.”

Take a look at the full jam below:

Dines is best known for his work as a YouTuber, but also forms one half of Sion alongside Howard Jones (formerly of Killswitch Engage and Blood Has Been Shed, and currently Light The Torch). The duo released their eponymous debut album last November, just short of a year after Dines released an EP with Trivium’s Matt Heafy.

As a solo artist, Dines has released two studio albums: ‘The Djent Files’ last January, and ‘The Grey’ in November of this year.