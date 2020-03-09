Jared Leto shares terrifying video of moment he “nearly died” while mountain climbing

Jared Leto has shared a video of the moment he “nearly died” while mountain climbing.

The 30 Seconds To Mars frontman told his Twitter followers how he was left dangling 600ft above the ground after his rope became dangerously frayed by the ropes.

Sharing an image of the rope, he said: “Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock.

“Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below.”

It was a strange moment – less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy. The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day 😅🙏🏼 Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night… pic.twitter.com/Ua6DMLV7fE — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 6, 2020

Advertisement

He then shared a sweary video of the moment shortly after the rope almost snapped.

“It was a strange moment – less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy,” he wrote. “The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall.

“But we made it through and lived to see another day. Overall it was actually quite fun. We continued climbing into the night…”

One fan duly responded: “Bruv. Just stay home and play video games. If you wanna be active just go play half-court basketball in a park near you or something. Or at the very least donate a couple thousand to my PayPal before you go play outdoors spider-man again. The rent is kicking my ass.”

Later this year, Leto and 30 Seconds to Mars will host their own festival on the Croatian island of Obonjan.

The actor and singer will be bringing the bamd to the event dubbed ‘Mars Island’ from August 21-24.

Advertisement

The bash is a “three-night, all-inclusive festival experience with yoga amongst the trees, swimming, relaxation and intimate performances by Leto and his band Thirty Seconds To Mars” according to Croatia Week.

Leto is also set to star in the forthcoming Spider-Man spin-off Morbius as the lead character.

The Marvel character is a biochemist who searches for a cure to his rare blood disease, and in the process turns himself into the monster. A trailer for the movie was released in January.