Jarryd James announces new album ‘P.M.’

Jarryd James has announced his return, sharing details today (October 15) of his first album in five years, ‘P.M.’

In addition to details of the album, James has also shared the latest single from it with ‘Miracles’ alongside an accompanying music video.

Watch the video below:

Director Mick Soiza explains of the video, “I really wanted to come up with a concept that I felt not only works with the song visually but also delivered on a slightly deeper level.

“Really aiming to give it the same sense of darkness, distinction and intrigue; featuring Jarryd and two doctors, Miracles allows you to enter the multi-layered world of Jarryd’s psyche – where we experience his inner thoughts, struggles and realisations.”

‘P.M.’ marks the first album James has release since he dropped his debut ‘Thirty One’ back in 2015, which featured his huge breakout hit ‘Do You Remember?’.

Due out next year, on Friday, 22 January, ‘P.M.’ sees James link up with a slew of notable producers, including Joel Little, Clams Casino and Malay Ho.

‘Miracles’ is the fourth cut we’ve heard from the album thus far, following previously released singles ‘Slow Motion’, ‘Let It Go’ and ‘Problems’.

Aside from the steady release of singles, James also took to triple j‘s ‘Like A Version’ studio late last year alongside Joyride, Matt Corby and The Middle East’s Robin Jones to perform a rendition of Cold Chisel‘s ‘When The War Is Over‘.