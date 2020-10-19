JARV IS… announces ‘Beyond The Pale’ cinematic tour

Jarvis Cocker‘s new project JARV IS… have announced a cinematic tour for their new film, ‘Beyond The Pale… Live From The Centre Of The Earth’.

The announcement comes in response to the group not being able to tour their debut album, ‘Beyond The Pale’, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film, which represents the only complete live performance of JARV IS…, will be screened in a number of cinemas across the UK in November and December. Tickets will also be available to watch the show online for the duration of the tour dates only.

Advertisement

Filmed at Peak Cavern in Derbyshire, this is the same location that album tracks ‘Must I Evolve?’ and ‘Sometimes I am Pharaoh’ were recorded when JARV IS… performed there in 2018.

The performance was filmed and directed by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, known for their work on Nick Cave’s film 20,000 Days On Earth.

“Beyond the Pale was written (& partially recorded) in front of a live audience, so it feels extra-strange not to be able to take it on the road at the moment,” Jarvis Cocker said in a press release. “Fortunately, our friends Iain & Jane suggested a way round the problem: set up our equipment in a cave & they would film the results. We have invented a new way of playing a concert.”

See a trailer for the film below:

Dates for the JARV IS… live film screening tour are as follows:

Advertisement

NOVEMBER

19 – John Peel Centre, Stowmarket

20 – Ramsgate Music Hall, Ramsgate

21 – BAR Nothing, Margate

22 – The Hope & Ruin, Brighton

23 – Rio Cinema, Dalston, London

24 – Georgian Theatre, Stockton-On-Tees

25 – DCA, Dundee

26 – SWG3, Glasgow

27 – YES (The Pink Room), Manchester

28 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

29 – The Leadmill, Sheffield

30 – Everyman Screen 2, York

DECEMBER

1 – Everyman Mailbox, Birmingham

2 – Everyman Screen 2, Liverpool

3 – Everyman Screen 2, Bristol

4 – Everyman Screen 2, Cardiff

You can buy tickets for the screenings here.

In addition to the cinematic tour, JARV IS… have also announced the new dates for their rescheduled tour:

MAY 2021

31 – Marble Factory, Bristol

JUNE 2021

1 – 02 Institute, Birmingham

3 – Barrowlands, Glasgow

5 – The Roundhouse, London

7 – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

8 – Albert Hall, Manchester

Meanwhile, JARV IS… performed an exclusive set at the Barbican in London recently to mark the opening of a new exhibition.

Cocker‘s band delivered a “musical response” to the Barbican’s new ‘Cosmic Dancer’ exhibition — which celebrates the acclaimed dancer and choreographer Michael Clark — with the performance.

Their set included covers of the The Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus In Furs’ and The Fall’s ‘Big New Prinz’, as well as a newly arranged version of Cocker’s ‘Further Complications’. JARV IS… also played ‘House Music All Night Long’ from ‘Beyond the Pale’.