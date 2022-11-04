Jarvis Cocker on Pulp reunion tour: “I’m sure we’ll probably play in places around the world”

Jarvis Cocker has said that Pulp will “probably play” more shows worldwide, following the announcement of their UK and Ireland reunion tour.

Over the summer, Cocker confirmed that the Sheffield band would be hitting the road next year for their first gigs together since 2012. He then teased last week that “big” news was coming, before Pulp detailed a run of UK and Ireland shows for summer ’23.

When asked how extensive their touring plans were by BBC Radio 6 Music‘s Lauren Laverne, Cocker said, “This country is the country that made Pulp famous, where we sold most records and where we knew most people.” He added: “I’m sure that we’ll probably play in other places around the world, but it just seemed appropriate to do it here first.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he discussed how his view of Pulp has changed over the years. “I suppose I had some difficulty when we first became really famous because I wanted that since being a little kid so there was no way it was going to match up to what I imagined it to be,” he said. “I try not to think about myself much, but it’s the biggest thing that ever happened to me, to dream of being a pop star then to actually be one.”

Yesterday, (November 3) Pulp shared that Wet Leg will be joining them at their huge Finsbury Park show. There are likely to be further acts announced for that outdoor date in the coming months.

Richard Hawley, who was briefly a member of Pulp in the early ’00s, is due to open for Cocker and co. at both of their hometown gigs in Sheffield. No other support acts for the upcoming tour have been announced currently.

Sharing the news on social media, Cocker wrote: “You won’t just get to hear Pulp on this tour next year. Tickets go on sale in just under 24 hours. Set your alarm.” Hawley, meanwhile, said he was “very much looking forward to” his dates with Pulp. Elsewhere, Wet Leg wrote: “If you’re starting to think about Christmas..DON’T. Just don’t.. Think about this gig in July instead… that’s better isn’t it.”

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has confirmed that he won’t be joining the band on the road next year. “I’ve decided to continue the work I’m engaged in – music, filmmaking and photography projects,” he said.

“Wishing Candy, Nick, Mark and Jarvis the very best with forthcoming performances in the UK and also an enormous thanks to Pulp’s amazing fanbase, many of whom have sent me lovely messages today.”