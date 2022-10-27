Jarvis Cocker appears to tease “big” Pulp announcement

Jarvis Cocker has teased a “big announcement”, suggesting that Pulp could be set to share details of their 2023 reunion shows.

Over the summer, Cocker confirmed that the band would be hitting the road next year for their first gigs together since 2012. Later, Pulp drummer Nick Banks told fans to “stay calm, hug your Pulp records and dream of going mental sometime in 2023”.

Further information regarding Pulp’s forthcoming live return is not yet known. However, Cocker and Banks have both taken to social media today (October 27) to reveal that news is coming tomorrow (October 28).

Captioning a red-and-white mouth graphic on Instagram, the Pulp frontman wrote: “Big announcement here just before midday tomorrow.” Cocker added the hashtags “#justsaying” and “#bigbigbig”.

Banks, meanwhile, said on Twitter: “Hey folks, about this time tomorrow (Friday) look out for NEWS you’re all going to be interested in. (I hope). OK?” You can check out both posts below.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Hey folks, about this time tomorrow (Friday) 👀 look 👀 out for NEWS you’re all going to be interested in. (I hope). Ok? 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 — Nick Banks (@therealnickbank) October 27, 2022

Back in July, Banks told BBC Radio Sheffield that Pulp had a list of “potential” dates and venues in mind after a “couple of months” of planning – but said he was unable to confirm any further details at that time.

Asked if they’d be staging a hometown concert in the Steel City, he replied: “It doesn’t take the brain of Britain to put those dots together.”

He continued: “It was never a case of us all starting calling each other names and chucking our toys out of the pram. The band gets put in a drawer under the bed and you know it’s safe there and eventually it’s going to get resurrected.”

The Britpop icons announced their last reunion in 2010, featuring the ‘Different Class’ line-up of Cocker, Banks Russell Senior, Candida Doyle, Steve Mackey and Mark Webber. Pulp went on to perform a number of shows including a surprise set at Glastonbury 2011 and headline slots at Reading & Leeds that year.

The group haven’t released new material since 2012’s stand-alone single ‘After You’, which was produced by James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem.

Speaking to NME in 2015, Jarvis Cocker likened Pulp to “a dormant volcano”.