Jarvis Cocker’s new band JARV IS… announce debut album and UK tour

Jarvis Cocker‘s new band JARV IS… have announced details of their debut record, as well as sharing their first single and announcing a UK tour for later this year.

The first original music from the Pulp frontman since 2009, ‘Beyond The Pale’ will arrive on May 1 via Rough Trade records. ‘House Music All Night Long’ is the latest track to arrive from the record, following the release of 2019’s ‘Must I Evolve?’. Take a listen below.

It sees the Pulp frontman teaming up with bandmates Serafina Steer, Emma Smith, Andrew McKinney, Jason Buckle and Adam Betts – who were all a part of the series of shows Cocker played in unexpected locations in 2018.

They’ll also take the record on the road in May 2020. Check out those dates in full below.

May

1 – London Rough Trade East Instore

2 – Bristol Marble Factory

3 – Birmingham 02 Institute

5 – Manchester Albert Hall

6 – Glasgow Barrowlands

8 – Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

9 – London Roundhouse

The album tracklist can also be viewed in full below, alongside the album artwork.

SIDE 1

1: Save the Whale

2: Must I Evolve?

3: Am I Missing Something?

SIDE 2

1: House Music All Night Long

2: Sometimes I am Pharaoh

3: Swanky Modes

4: Children of the Echo

Jarvis’ latest literary work This Book Is A Song is also set to be published on October 1.

Cocker signed a reported six-figure book deal with Penguin Random House/VINTAGE publishing company Jonathan Cape back in March 2017 for the rights to This Book Is A Song.

According to a description from Penguin/Jonathan Cape, this “unique and important book” will see Cocker explore “the subject of creativity and how to quietly make amazing things happen in a world of noise”.