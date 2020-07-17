Jasmine Rae announces ‘Lion Side’ album launch shows

Aussie singer/songwriter Jasmine Rae has announced a limited run of live shows to celebrate the release of the forthcoming album, ‘Lion Side’.

The album is set for release on Friday July 24. According to a press statement, both of Rae’s shows will be sit down affair, with limited seating in compliance with current COVID-19 regulations.

“We can’t hug. But this is the next best thing,” Rae said.

“I miss you all and can’t wait to see you face to face. These songs have waited long enough… I can’t wait to share them with you live!”

The announcement follows closely on from the release of Rae’s latest single, ‘Don’t Do It For The Haters’, which will also feature on the album.

The track was written as an “emotional response” to criticism directed at her from a copyright lawsuit that took place in 2018.

Rae’s last full-length album was 2015’s ‘Heartbeat’, steadily releasing singles over the years including ‘Fraudulent’, ‘Carrying The Flame’ and ‘Right Now’.

‘Lion Side’ is available for pre-order now, out Friday July 24 via ABC Music, with tickets for the album launch shows are available here.

Jasmine Rae ‘Lion Side’ album launch shows are:

JULY

Saturday 25 – Brisbane, Johnny Ringos

Thursday 29 – Tamworth, Moonshiners Honky Tonk Bar