Jason and Travis Kelce team up for cover of The Pogues’ ‘Fairytale Of New York’

After making headlines for his rumoured relationship with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce has now turned heads by sharing a Christmas cover recorded alongside his brother, Jason.

The track hears Jason, who plays as the centre for NFL team Philadelphia Eagles, join forces with his sibling, who is the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, for a new festive duet titled ‘Fairytale Of Philadelphia’.

It’s a cover and reworking of ‘Fairytale Of New York’, the classic Christmas song by The Pogues, and includes each brother serenading one other with their respective verses including the line: “You’re the king of South Philly”.

The track is taken from the Philadelphia Eagles’ upcoming holiday album ‘A Philly Special Christmas Special’ and the brothers first teased their link-up on Instagram last night (November 14).

In a clip the Kelces are seen as claymation-style puppets who take to the stage to perform together.

“We’re here recording the Christmas album and the guys have an idea that maybe you could hop on,” Jason told his brother in a follow-up Instagram post, explaining how the song was created.

“It’s like two people fighting, but then they really love each other. That kind of works really good for our relationship. I think it could be a look at the relationship of two brothers and how much you’re wrapped up in your family’s lives and how much that impacts where you end up in life.”

The full album by Jason and his Eagles teammates is released on December 1 and will also feature a collaboration with Patti LaBelle.

You can pre-order it here and check out ‘Fairytale Of Philadelphia’ below.

While the Kansas City Chiefs player has been making headlines in the music world for his rumoured relationship with pop star Swift, this marks the first time he has ventured into releasing his own music.

However, that isn’t to suggest that the new Christmas song was inspired by his time with Swift. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, producer Charlie Hall and engineer Nick Krill recorded Travis’ vocals for the album in Kansas City in August before he first linked up with the pop icon.

Although the two have kept specific details about their rumoured relationship under wraps, last month Kelce did respond to questions about the speculation and addressed the wave of media interest that’s followed them over recent weeks.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi taking photos from all over the place,” he said. “But at the same time… You’ve got a lot of people who care about Taylor, and for good reason. You’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

Since Swift’s first appearance in the world of NFL, sales of Kelce’s Chiefs jerseys were reported as seeing a 400 per cent sale spike.

Heinz even created a new condiment in honour of a viral moment sparked by a photo of Swift at a game last month, and Carson Daly then used Taylor Swift references to explain the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game.