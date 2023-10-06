Jason Derulo accused of signing singer to record deal and expecting sex in harassment lawsuit

Content warning: This story contains discussion and description of allegations of sexual harassment.

Jason Derulo has been accused of signing a singer to a record deal and expecting sex in return in a new lawsuit filed against him.

Singer Emaza Gibson filed a lawsuit against Jason Derulo on Thursday (October 5), alleging quid pro quo sexual harassment, breach of contract and intimidation and violence in violation of the Ralph Civil Rights Act, among other complaints.

Jason Derulo has denied the allegations via a rep, who told PEOPLE in a statement: “These claims are completely false and hurtful. I stand against all forms of harassment and remain committed to supporting people chasing their dreams. I strive to live my life in a positively-impacting way, so I am deeply offended by these defamatory allegations.”

Per the lawsuit, Derulo first contacted Gibson in August 2021 to sign her to Future History in a partnership with Atlantic. He reportedly promised to make numerous albums with her. Gibson was also told that she would be recording a single to feature Derulo.

In November 2021, Jason Derulo and Gibson began recording her album. In the lawsuit, Gibson alleges that Derulo told her that in order to be successful in the music industry, she would have to partake in “goat skin and fish scales,” a Haitian reference to “conducting sex rituals, sacrificing a goat and doing cocaine.”

“The manner and timing of such a statement meant that Derulo was demanding sexual acts from [Gibson] in order for Derulo to fulfill his role as her mentor, supervisor and musical collaborator,” the complaint claims. “This explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success was reinforced through Derulo’s subsequent behaviour.”

Gibson also alleges that around this period, Derulo began inviting her for dinner and drinks with him, but she declined out of respect to their professional relationship. He allegedly pressured her to drink with him during late night recording sessions, promising to pay for her rides home. After she declined his advances, Derulo allegedly pulled the offer to provide her with transportation to and from the studio, she said.

At a November 2021 meeting in New York to showcase her music in front of Atlantic executives, Jason Derulo allegedly surprised Gibson by leaving her alone in a room with another woman who indicated she was in a sexual relationship with the R&B artist.

Gibson alleges that when she asked Derulo why the woman was there, he became irate in an SUV, aggressively hitting his armrest. Gibson started bringing her mother, who manages her, to meetings with Derulo after that.

During a recording session in June 2022, Jason Derulo allegedly became enraged because she was late due to traffic. “Derulo immediately charged at plaintiff” in front of her mother, a videographer and an engineer, the filing says. Gibson alleges he “lunged” at her, causing her to believe she was about to be assaulted.

In July 2022, Gibson contacted Atlantic about her experiences with Derulo, though she claims her concerns were dismissed. In September, she was reportedly informed that her contract with Atlantic and Future History had been terminated. The suit goes on to say that follow-up queries to Atlantic were ignored.

Ron Zambrano, Gibson’s attorney, said in a statement to NBC News that Jason Derulo “not only broke promises and breached contracts, but his threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who is just trying to break into the industry were outrageous and illegal.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.