Watch Jason Derulo dance with robot dogs in pre-Super Bowl concert

Jason Derulo was seen dancing alongside robot dogs in a concert ahead of the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday (February 12).

The singer was performing as part of the TikTok Tailgate event that takes place just outside the State Farm Stadium where the game is later held. While singing the David Guetta-assisted song ‘Saturday/Sunday’, Derulo was seen flanked by animatronic dogs which moved in lockstep with him and the music. Watch footage from Derulo’s set below.

Aquí tenemos a Jason Derulo en la previa de la LVII Super Bowl, a escasas dos horas del inicio del partido entre los Philadelphia Eagles y los Kansas City Chiefs. ¡Este tío estuvo actuando en la Plaza Mayor de Valladolid hace apenas cinco meses! pic.twitter.com/G0ifxf8Z5c — Arturo Posada (@arturoposada) February 12, 2023

Social media users were quick to comment on the robot dogs, which some called “creepy”, and “weird”. Others made comparisons to the dystopian sci-fi series Black Mirror.

Umm Jason Derulo pre game performance…ya it was ok. However, I could do without the creepy robot dogs as backup dancers 😩 — Devo Brown (@devobrown) February 12, 2023

WHY DOES JASON DERULO HAVE THE WEIRD LITTLE ROBOT DOGS DANCING pic.twitter.com/zOHFM3U43X — delcomrade (idc, go birds) 🔪💚 (@delcomrade) February 12, 2023

Jason Derulo using Boston Dynamic dogs as backup dancers. This is how it begins. pic.twitter.com/T0NAsK2WBY — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) February 12, 2023

Oh god they’re normalizing robot dogs in the super bowl pre-show thing pic.twitter.com/BwqVJoefoK — Read Jackson Rising by @CooperationJXN (@JoshuaPHilll) February 12, 2023

this Jason Derulo preshow performance with the Black Mirror robot attack dogs 🥴 pic.twitter.com/Hmjw3KzVZF — Jake M. Grumbach (@JakeMGrumbach) February 12, 2023

Derulo opened the pre-Super Bowl show with the ‘Tattoos’ single ‘Talk Dirty’. Derulo, who performed at the same event last year, was joined on the TikTok Tailgate bill by fellow headliners The Black Keys, who performed their 2022 ‘Dropout Boogie’ single ‘Wild Child’, among other tracks.

Rihanna later took to the stage as the headliner of the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. The singer’s career-spanning set marked her first live performance in seven years, and included smash hits like ‘Bitch Better Have My Money’, ‘We Found Love’, ‘Umbrella’ and ‘Pour It Up’. Other highlights from Rihanna’s halftime show included the choreography during ‘Rude Boy’, and the finale song ‘Diamonds’, which saw the singer perform on the stadium’s rafters as fans shone their phone torches.

Most notably, Rihanna used the opening song to reveal a baby bump, with representatives later confirming that the singer is pregnant with her second child.

Rihanna previously turned down an offer to headline at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2019 in a show of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who was the first NFL player to take a knee in protest of police brutality in 2016.