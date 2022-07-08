Jason Isbell announces 2023 Australian shows

Jason Isbell has announced a pair of Australian shows for 2023, with the Nashville-based singer-songwriter playing in Sydney and Melbourne in April of next year.

Isbell, joined by his backing band, the 400 Unit, will perform at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on April 5, before a show at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre the following evening. Tickets will go on sale next Thursday (July 14), with a Bluesfest Touring pre-sale kicking off on Tuesday (July 12).

The upcoming shows will mark Isbell’s first time in Australia since 2018, when he appeared as part of that year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest line-up, alongside Lauryn Hill, Lionel Richie, Leon Bridges, Tash Sultana, John Butler Trio and more.

Since then, Isbell has released two more studio albums – 2020’s ‘Reunions’ and last year’s ‘Georgia Blue’. The latter was a covers albums featuring renditions of songs by Georgia artists that Isbell promised to release in November 2020 if Joe Biden won the state of Georgia in the presidential election.

The album, a “labor of love” that benefitted Black Votes Matter, Fair Fight and Georgia Stand-Up, featured Isbell’s take on songs by R.E.M., Cat Power, Odis Redding, Vic Chesnutt and more. “The songs on this album are some of my favorite Georgia-related songs,” he said at the time of its announcement.

Back in April, it was announced that Isbell would feature on an upcoming Sleater-Kinney covers album to celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘Dig Me Out’, alongside the likes of Courtney Barnett, St. Vincent and Wilco.

Jason Isbell’s 2023 Australian shows are:

APRIL

Wednesday 5 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Thursday 6 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre