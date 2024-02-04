Jason Kelce defends “role model” Taylor Swift: “The NFL would be foolish not to show her”

Jason Kelce has defended Taylor Swift after backlash suggesting the singer is shown too frequently at NFL games.

Swift, who is currently dating NFL player and Jason’s brother Travis, has become the recent subject of SNL skits and disastrous Oscar monologue jokes due to her being frequently shown on NFL games.

Other players have also complained about the singer’s constantly being broadcasted, including Rob Gronkowski and veteran Tony Dungy.

Now, Jason has given his thoughts on Swift’s NFL airtime. Speaking to WCPO 9 in a new interview, he said: “If people didn’t want to see it, they wouldn’t be showing it. I know that.”

“She’s a world star,” Jason continued. “She’s the quintessential artist right now in the world, singer-songwriter, immensely talented, unbelievable role model for young women across the globe. So I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her and be a role model for all the young girls out there.”

Other public figures who have come out in support of Swift include David Letterman, who called her a “glowing bright light of goodness in the world.”

“The [Kelce] people say, ‘Oh, no, no, no, don’t bother us. We’re all caught up in football. We don’t want Taylor and football,'” he explained. “And the Taylor Swift people, the Swifties, are saying, ‘Oh, we don’t want a footballer in here with [Kelce]’. And I say to both camps, ‘This is such a lovely thing, shut up!’”

In other news, Joe Biden is reportedly seeking Swift’s endorsement to swing the next US Presidential election.