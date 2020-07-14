Jay Cruikshank and Yuta Matsumura announce collaborative debut album

Two figures of Sydney’s underground music scene have joined forces, with Rangoons frontman Jay Cruikshank and Yuta Matsumura of cult acts Orion, Oily Boys and Low Life announcing their collaborative debut album.

Recorded in 2019 under the moniker Jay and Yuta, ‘Condemned Compilations’ was initially released last year as an extremely limited tape run by label Little Winners. Now, it’s getting a full, expanded release through independent Melbourne label Research.

To coincide with the announcement, the pair have shared the first single from the release, ‘Mysterious Flaws in the House We Built Ourselves’. Stream it below via Bandcamp:

<a href="http://jayandyuta.bandcamp.com/album/condemned-compilations">Condemned Compilations by Jay & Yuta</a>

‘Condemned Compilations’ sees the duo swap the bristling, guitar-centric post-punk of their respective bands for offbeat synth-pop, drawing inspiration from UK and Australian art-rock. Both artists share vocal duties on the release.

‘Condemned Compilations’ is slated for a July 31 release through Research. Digital and vinyl pre-orders are available here via Bandcamp.

Last month, Oily Boys – who Matsumura drums for – released their long-anticipated debut album ‘Cro Memory Grin’.

Meanwhile, back in April, Low Life performed a live-streamed show at the Sydney Opera House as part of the concert hall’s digital events series. In March, they released new single ‘Catholic Guilt’, accompanied by a remix of 2017 track ‘Dream Machine’ by Melbourne art-punks Total Control.