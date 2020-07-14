GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Jay Cruikshank and Yuta Matsumura announce collaborative debut album

Listen to lead single 'Mysterious Flaws in the House We Built Ourselves'

By Alex Gallagher
Jay & Yuta
Jay Cruikshank and Yuta Matsumura. Photo supplied.

Two figures of Sydney’s underground music scene have joined forces, with Rangoons frontman Jay Cruikshank and Yuta Matsumura of cult acts Orion, Oily Boys and Low Life announcing their collaborative debut album.

Recorded in 2019 under the moniker Jay and Yuta, ‘Condemned Compilations’ was initially released last year as an extremely limited tape run by label Little Winners. Now, it’s getting a full, expanded release through independent Melbourne label Research.

To coincide with the announcement, the pair have shared the first single from the release, ‘Mysterious Flaws in the House We Built Ourselves’. Stream it below via Bandcamp:

Advertisement

‘Condemned Compilations’ sees the duo swap the bristling, guitar-centric post-punk of their respective bands for offbeat synth-pop, drawing inspiration from UK and Australian art-rock. Both artists share vocal duties on the release.

‘Condemned Compilations’ is slated for a July 31 release through Research. Digital and vinyl pre-orders are available here via Bandcamp.

Last month, Oily Boys – who Matsumura drums for – released their long-anticipated debut album ‘Cro Memory Grin’.

Meanwhile, back in April, Low Life performed a live-streamed show at the Sydney Opera House as part of the concert hall’s digital events series. In March, they released new single ‘Catholic Guilt’, accompanied by a remix of 2017 track ‘Dream Machine’ by Melbourne art-punks Total Control.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.