JAY B to release debut solo mini-album next month

South Korean singer JAY B will release his long-awaited debut album next month.

On July 22, H1GHR MUSIC announced that the GOT7 member would be dropping a new mini-album on August 26. According to MyDaily, per Soompi, the forthcoming release will contain seven tracks, including the single ‘Switch It Up’, which dropped earlier this year.

The label stated that JAY B plans to showcase his unique musicality and performance through the album, which will be R&B-influenced. It will also feature various guest artists from a wide-range of genres in order to showcase a different side of JAY B as a solo artist.

Additionally, H1GHR MUSIC has also confirmed that the release will be available both physically and digitally. The agency shared that the singer is in the midst of preparing various promotional events both on and offline for his fans.

Last month, JAY B featured on Cosmopolitan’s ‘Singing in the Shower’ video series, where he sang a few lines of what was dubbed in the video as a “secret unreleased” song, and also spoke how he finds inspiration for new music.

The singer also discussed his recent signing with Jay Park’s H1GHR MUSIC. JAY B revealed that he was initially worried if he was the right fit for the label. “I wondered, what if I’m too much of a different style?” he said. “In any case, I felt this was a path towards the artistic freedom I’m pursuing, and the way I could develop more as an artist,” he added.