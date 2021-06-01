Watch JAY B sing hits by BLACKPINK, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and more

JAY B recently made an appearance on Seventeen Magazine’s ‘8 Bit Melody Challenge’ series where he took on hits by various artists.

During his appearance, JAY B was tasked with guessing 11 mystery songs by different pop artists. Throughout the video, the GOT7 member sang a number of hit songs, including ‘Baby’ by Justin Bieber, ‘Hotline Bling’ by Drake, ‘Bad Guy’ by Billie Eilish and more.

In the video, he also sang along to hits from fellow K-pop artists, including Girls’ Generation (‘Gee’), 2PM (‘Hands Up’) and BIG BANG (‘Bang Bang Bang’). Later, the singer showed love to girl group BLACKPINK after their 2020 single ‘How You Like That’ featured in the challenge. “I like all groups, but BLACKPINK’s cool. Because they’re cool, they’re kind of like female warriors,” he said.

Elsewhere in the video, JAY B also shared that he’s a fan of Justin Bieber. “He’s an artist I get influenced by,” he said. He confessed that he first became interested in the Canadian singer when he realised they share the same initials.

“Lately when I get into the car, I always turn on ’Peaches’,” JAY B revealed, before singing a portion of the new Justin Bieber track. “If I listen to it [while] driving, there’s really no song that awesome right now. I’m really enjoying listening to it.”

Later, he went on a hilarious rant about fellow GOT7 member BamBam’s music-listening habits. “He’d listen to [‘Hotline Bling’ by Drake] on speakers constantly,” the singer complained. “I do like it too, but the thing is that I don’t like the same song on repeat. There has to be some sort of rotation in any case.”

Just last month, the South Korean singer officially confirmed that he signed to Jay Park’s H1GHR MUSIC. Shortly after, he dropped his first solo single, ‘Switch It Up’ featuring rapper Sokodomo.