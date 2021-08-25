JAY B’s debut solo EP will feature MAMAMOO’s Wheein, JUNNY and more

South Korean singer JAY B has unveiled the tracklist for his forthcoming debut solo EP, ‘SOMO:FUME’.

‘SOMO:FUME’ will a number of high-profile collaborations with fellow K-pop artists, such as MAMAMOO‘s Wheein, K-R&B singer JUNNY and former 2PM member Jay Park. Notably, Park is also the co-founder of JAY B’s label, H1GHR MUSIC.

Moreover, the EP will also include the previously released single ‘Switch It Up’, as well as an appearance from vocalist g1nger. On the production side, rapper GRAY and frequent Park collaborator Cha Cha Malone all contribute to the EP, alongside WOOGIE and GroovyRoom.

JAY B has also released a preview video for all the tracks on the upcoming for ‘SOMO:FUME’. The clip features JAY B walking through a forest while snippets of all seven tracks are played. The forthcoming solo record is slated for release on August 26 at 6pm KST.

News of JAY B’s comeback was first announced in July. According to H1GHR MUSIC, the forthcoming record will showcase JAY B’s unique musicality and performance through the album. Although the album will be R&B-influenced, it will feature various guest artists from a wide range of genres to showcase a different side of his artistry.

JAY B also recently spoke to Dazed Korea about his current goal of “pay[ing] more attention” to his solo career rather than GOT7. “Before I joined H1GHR MUSIC, I honestly thought about the seven GOT7 members more than I thought about myself,” he admitted.