Jay Park steps down as CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC

Korean-American singer-rapper Jay Park has announced his decision to step down as the CEO of South Korean labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC.

READ MORE: The 10 best Korean dramas of 2021

Earlier today (December 31), the musician revealed his choice to step down as CEO of both labels in an Instagram post. Notably, Park has served as CEO of both AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC since he established them in 2013 and 2017 (with Cha Cha Malone), respectively.

Park said that he made the decision after “a lot of thought and taking time to organise my emotions”, but did not reveal a specific reason as to why he is stepping down as CEO of the labels. The musician also noted that he will “remain as an advisor for both labels and we will continue to be a family and a crew”.

Advertisement

“As for all the artists and employees at AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC, I want to sincerely thank you guys for entrusting your futures at these two labels that I’ve founded and it’s really an honour to build this together and to continue to make history side by side,” he added.

“I don’t take it for granted for one second and it will always be near and dear to my heart,” Park continued. “I’m not perfect but I’ve always tried my best and I will continue to try my best. I love you all.”

AOMG is home to popular artists such as Lee Hi, Simon Dominic and GOT7 member Yugyeom. Meanwhile, the roster of H1GHR MUSIC features popular rappers pH-1 and Sik-K, as well as JAY B of GOT7.

Both JAY B and Yugyeom had signed with the Jay Park-founded labels earlier this year, after the two singers, as well as the rest of their fellow GOT7 members, left their long-time company JYP Entertainment. The rest of the GOT7 members also signed new record deals with agencies such as Abyss Company, Sublime Artist Agency and more.