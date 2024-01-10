Jay-Z and D’Angelo to release collaborative new song this week

Jay-Z and D’Angelo have joined forces for a collaborative new song – find all the details below.

The rapper and the singer-songwriter are due to release ‘I Want You Forever’ this Friday (January 12).

According to Pitchfork, the track was made for the film The Book Of Clarence in partnership with filmmaker and musician Jeymes Samuel. The latter has described the upcoming single as “nine minutes and 32 seconds of absolute soulful, biblical bliss”.

The Book Of Clarence, which is also released this Friday in the US, was written and directed by Samuel. He also served as a producer alongside Jay-Z and others. The pair previously worked together on Samuel’s 2021 film The Harder They Fall.

In a previous press release, Samuel explained: “The Book Of Clarence is a film that I wanted to make for many years. While I was working on The Harder They Fall and all my other projects, the story and the music for The Book Of Clarence was always there percolating in my mind.”

He continued: “There was never a question as to whether I would compose the score and write and perform on the soundtrack, as well as write and direct the movie – it was all one amazing journey where one depended on the other.

“But I also worked with the most awesome artists on our track ‘Hallelujah Heaven’. Collaborating with Lil Wayne, Buju Banton, and Shabba Ranks was so dope, I loved getting them all on the same track.”

Other acts set to appear on the soundtrack include Jorja Smith, Doja Cat and Kid Cudi. You can see the full tracklist below, and watch the official trailer for The Book Of Clarence above.

01 Jeymes Samuel – ‘All About You’ (ft. Jorge Ben Jor)

02 Jeymes Samuel – ‘Hallelujah Heaven’ (ft. Lil Wayne, Buju Banton and Shabba Ranks)

03 Jeymes Samuel / Doja Cat / Kodak Black – ‘Jeezu’ (ft. Adekunle Gold)

04 Jeymes Samuel – ‘Champagne’ (ft. Jorja Smith)

05 Jeymes Samuel – ‘Sacred Love’ (ft. Yemi Alade)

06 Jeymes Samuel / D’Angelo / Jay-Z – ‘I Want You Forever’

07 Jeymes Samuel – ‘Godqueen’ (ft. Kid Cudi)

08 Jeymes Samuel – ‘Dear Heaven’

09 Jeymes Samuel – ‘Magdalene’ (ft. Alice Smith)

10 Jeymes Samuel – ‘Varinia’ (ft. Terry Callier)

11 Jeymes Samuel – ‘Nazarene’

Back in October, Jay-Z opened up about the battle to get his masters, saying “it was the fight of [his] life”.