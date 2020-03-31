Jay Z shares unreleased ‘Holy Grail’ demo featuring The-Dream

Jay-Z has shared a previously unreleased demo version of his track ‘Holy Grail’, days after it was previewed in a Battle of Songwriters.

The song featured on his 12th studio album ‘Magna Carta Holy Grail’, which was released in 2013.

That version of the track featured a guest vocal from Justin Timberlake, however the demo sees The-Dream taking on his lines. It was released on TIDAL after The-Dream took part in an Instagram Live songwriters’ battle with Sean Garrett.

"I wasn’t tight – much respect to @jtimberlake. I wasn’t tight at all. However, I did feel that from the pain and what it meant for me.. to voice that and to sing that.. it just meant something." – @TheKingDream #TIDALCheckIn 🏆 — TIDAL (@TIDAL) March 30, 2020

The-Dream previously shared a clip of the demo during the songwriters’ battle, telling viewers: “Jay’s probably gonna kill me for playing this.”

Meanwhile, Jay-Z featured on Jay Electronica’s long-awaited debut album ‘A Written Testimony’, which was released earlier this month (March 13). Guesting on the track ‘Flux Capacitator’, he denied “selling out” with his recent NFL collaboration.

The rapper and his company Roc Nation partnered with the National Football League last year as part of a new Music and Social Justice Deal, serving as the league’s “live music entertainment “strategists”.

When the deal was announced in August 2019, Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer called Jay-Z “cold-blooded”. Claiming that the deal has now put Jay-Z at odds with supporters of Kaepernick – who was exiled from the league after taking a knee during the National Anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality in the US – lawyer Mark Geragos said: “This deal between JAY-Z and the NFL crosses the intellectual picket line.”