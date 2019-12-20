News Music News

Jay-Z names Kanye West’s ‘Follow God’ among his favourite songs of 2019

It comes after the two 'Watch The Throne' rappers were photographed together for the first time in years last weekend

Sam Moore
Kanye West and Jay-Z
Kanye West and Jay-Z (Picture: Getty)

Jay-Z has shared a playlist of his favourite songs of 2019, naming ‘Follow God’ by Kanye West among his picks.

Jay uploaded the collection, titled ‘JAY-Z’s Year End Picks 2019’, to Tidal yesterday (December 19).

The playlist includes tracks by Travis Scott, Solange, Tyler, the Creator, Young Thug and his wife Beyoncé.

Advertisement

Significantly, Jay also named ‘Follow God’ from West’s album ‘Jesus Is King’ among his choices.

The playlist pick comes shortly after the ‘Watch The Throne’ pair recently reunited in public for the first time in a number of years at Diddy‘s 50th birthday party in LA.

It was also reported last week that West and Jay recently settled a legal battle over the presence of the former’s ‘The Life of Pablo’ album on Tidal.

This apparent thawing of relations follows a number of years of tension between the two. In November 2016, West called out both Jay and Beyoncé during an on-stage rant in Sacramento on the ‘Saint Pablo’ tour. The following year, Jay appeared to issue an indirect retort to West by rapping “you dropped outta school, you lost your principles” on the ‘4:44’ track ‘Kill Jay-Z’.

Advertisement

This weekend, West will stage a production of his religious opera Mary in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Film News

Bad news FinnPoe fans – ‘Star Wars’ actor Oscar Isaac says he won’t be teaming up with John Boyega for a spin-off series

Will Richards -
Isaac was speaking to NME about his future in the 'Star Wars' universe
Read more
Film News

Jason Derulo responds to ‘Cats’ criticism: “Reviewers, what the hell do they know?”

Will Lavin -
It's apparently a "deportation to another dimension"
Read more
Music News

Check out Mariah Carey’s heartwarming new ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ video

John Earls -
The video marks its 25th anniversary and finally reaching No 1 in the US
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.