Jay-Z now has his own exhibition at the Brooklyn Public Library

An exhibition dedicated to Jay-Z has opened this week at the Brooklyn Public Library.

The Book Of Hov is a temporary exhibition at the central branch of the library. It’s described as including “thousands of archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards, and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on Jay-Z’s professional life.”

The description adds: “The multimedia exhibit explores Jay-Z’s global impact as a musician, innovator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

“Our goal, with The Book Of Hov tribute exhibition, is to provide a behind-the-scenes look at a Hall of Fame songwriter and performer, successful business person, and a consequential philanthropist who has never forgotten the lessons he learned on the road to success. And the borough where his journey began.”

Ahead of the opening of the exhibition on Friday (July 14), the facade of the building has had lyrics from the rapper emblazoned on it, while the exhibition also features a recreation of Baseline Studio, the room where Jay-Z recorded some of his most iconic albums.

See footage from the opening of the exhibition below.

The scene outside of Jay-Z's tribute at the Brooklyn Public Library tonight 🐐pic.twitter.com/ZYXzYlugSj — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 14, 2023

Earlier this year, Jay-Z shared a new remix of his 2009 track ‘Empire State Of Mind’ featuring Gil Scott-Heron, and debuted it at his first live performance in four years.

The rapper unveiled the remix at an event sponsored by the Louis Vuitton Foundation and Tiffany & Co in Paris in April. It was his first onstage appearance since 2019.

In other news, it was announced this year that Jay-Z is the last rapper remaining on Forbes’ list of billionaires. The rapper’s net worth was reported as increasing from $1.5billion (£1.2billion) to $2billion (£1.6billion). Kanye West was also revealed as having dropped off the list, following his departure from Adidas.