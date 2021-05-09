JAY-Z reportedly files trademark for TV and film production company

JAY-Z has reportedly filed a new trademark for a TV and film production company.

According to TMZ, the rapper and mogul is planning to further expand his business ventures by entering into the world of TV and film production.

Through his S. Carter Enterprises company, JAY-Z has filed a trademark for the name “2/J” in the category of “entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production” of television programming, TV series, movies and similar projects.

Advertisement

Whether the ‘Blueprint’ rapper is getting into the business of media and television is yet to be confirmed, but if he does he will follow in the footsteps of 50 Cent (G-Unit Film & Television), Spike Lee (40 Acres), and LeBron James (SpringHill Company).

Last week, JAY-Z‘s sale of TIDAL to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey was officially completed.

It was announced in March that Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Square, was buying the rapper’s streaming platform in a $297million (£213million) deal.

Dorsey has acquired a majority stake in the service in a bid to expand his mobile payment company’s tools to emerging and established artists. TIDAL will now operate independently within Square.

According to TMZ, the sale of TIDAL was completed on April 30. The outlet reports that while the deal was originally reported to be worth $297million, the final figure comes in at $350 million.

Advertisement

Square will take 80 per cent ownership of TIDAL, along with licensing deals with major record labels. The existing artist shareholders will continue to be co-owners including Madonna, Daft Punk and Rihanna.

Having launched TIDAL in 2015, JAY-Z is expected to join Square’s Board of Directors, while Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez will stay on board to help run TIDAL, which will operate independently within Square.

Meanwhile, JAY-Z has paid homage to Nas with a new playlist he has curated of the ‘Illmatic’ rapper’s songs on Tidal.

It comes after the pair teamed up on DJ Khaled’s new single ‘Sorry Not Sorry’, marking their first collaboration since 2008.