Jay Z returns to Instagram after two years away

Jay-Z has returned to Instagram after a two-year hiatus to promote the upcoming film he produced.

The hip-hop mogul uploaded his first Instagram post on Tuesday (August 9). The post was the trailer for the film The Book Of Clarence, a film he served as an executive producer for.

Back in 2021, Jay-Z created his Instagram account to promote The Harder They Fall which led his account to gain over a million followers within 24 hours. He then shut down the page a day later. The Brooklyn native only follows one account on the social media platform and that is the Instagram of his wife, pop icon Beyoncé.

A synopsis for The Book Of Clarence read: “Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, [Clarence] risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, and ultimately discovers that the redemptive power of belief may be his only way out.”

The film stars LaKeith Stanfield as Clarence alongside James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Teyana Taylor and more. The film is set for release on January 12, 2024. It has also been said that Jay-Z will also be contributing to the film’s soundtrack.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about The Book Of Clarence, Jay-Z said:“This story is about a young man who finds his faith through love and through wanting to become somebody in the world, which is the story of everybody.”

He continued: “Everyone wants to find love and everyone wants to leave this place having accomplished something, having left their mark that they’ve been here and hopefully affected the world in a positive way.”

The rapper also said he hopes people don’t “immediately just focus on the religious aspect of it and not the human story,” adding: “My fear is that people don’t allow that arc to take place, and are immediately judging.”

In other news, Jay-Z‘s Made In America festival was cancelled for 2023 due to “severe circumstances”.

In their statement announcing the cancellation, festival organisers said the decision was made “due to severe circumstances outside of production control.”

They added: “This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.

“Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience. We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of

Philadelphia in 2024.”