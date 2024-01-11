Jay-Z says he’ll headline the Super Bowl halftime show “maybe one year”

Jay-Z has revealed that he’s open to headlining a Super Bowl halftime show in the future.

In 2019, Jay-Z and Roc Nation became the NFL’s live music entertainment strategists and have since helped produce the coveted Super Bowl halftime performances. On Sunday (January 7), the Brooklynite was at the red carpet premiere of the upcoming film The Book Of Clarence – which he also helped produce. The rap mogul spoke to Entertainment Tonight about why, because of his role, he is reluctant to select himself for the desired spot.

HOV told the publication: “To get on stage for the Super Bowl halftime show? I don’t know. I thought it would be selfish to pick myself too early, but maybe one year.”

He also commented on this year’s Super Bowl halftime headliner, Usher, and is confident he is in his abilities to put on a great show next month. “He gonna take his rightful place,” Jay-Z said. “He’s one of the greatest performers that we’ve seen in our time and I think he’ll take his rightful place.”

The NFL Super Bowl LVIII will take place on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. On the same day, Confessions’ singer will release his ninth studio album, ‘Coming Home’.

In 2013, Jay-Z’s wife and pop juggernaut Beyoncé headlined the Super Bowl halftime show. There, she reunited with her fellow Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams and they performed a medley of their most popular hits. The show was awarded a Primetime Emmy for Best Outstanding Lighting Design (Lighting Direction For A Variety Special).

This week, Jay-Z is set to drop new single ‘I Want You Forever’ with neo-soul legend D’Angelo for The Book Of Clarence soundtrack. The movie’s creator, Jeymes Samuel, described the upcoming single as “nine minutes and 32 seconds of absolute soulful, biblical bliss”.

Samuel and HOV have worked together before on the production of the 2021 Netflix western The Harder They Fall.

‘I Want You’ will be Jay-Z’s first musical release in two years: his last single was the Nipsey Hussle-assisted ‘What It Feels Like’ for the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack. It is also D’Angelo’s first release in five years.

In other news, Jay-Z recently revealed the reason behind his eldest daughter Blue Ivy’s unique name.