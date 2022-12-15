Jay-Z’s favourite songs of 2022 include cuts by Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Beyoncé and more

Jay-Z has released his year-end playlist featuring his 40 favourite songs from 2022 including tracks by Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Beyoncé, Drake, 21 Savage and others.

The playlist, shared to TIDAL, has a featured photo of a plastic-covered sofa, which is a likely nod to Beyoncé ‘Renaissance‘ song ‘Plastic Off the Sofa’.

Jay-Z included two songs that he was featured on: ‘Neck & Wrist’ by Pusha T and Pharrell, and DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did‘ with Fridayy, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and John Legend.

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar’s ‘N95‘ and ‘Savior’ feature, as do Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Rich Flex’, ‘Jimmy Cooks’ and ‘Major Distribution’.

SZA’s ‘SOS’ and ‘Shirt‘, Burna Boy‘s ‘Last Last’, Snoh Alegra’s ‘DO 4 LOVE’, Future‘s ‘PUFFIN ON ZOOTIEZ’ and GloRilla and Cardi B‘s ‘Tomorrow 2‘ also feature.

Take a look at the full playlist below.

Meanwhile, Fat Joe has claimed that he owns a copy of an unreleased song that he recorded with Jay-Z.

Speaking to GQ about his new memoir The Book of Jose, the rapper stated that Jay-Z once recorded a guest verse on one of his tracks. The song was put on hold in 2019, however, because of controversies related to the NFL.

He said that there were copies in existence: “I got a copy here. I don’t listen to it but I got it.” Although he added: “Dre got it. Let me put it clear. Dre of Cool & Dre got it. I don’t have it.”

In other news, Jay-Z is now tied with his wife Beyoncé for the most nominations in Grammy history, having clocked up 88 nods in total each.