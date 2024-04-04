Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival cancelled for second year in a row

Jay-Z‘s Made In America Festival has been cancelled for the second year in a row, organisers have confirmed.

Launched in 2012, the annual two-day event traditionally takes place every Labor Day weekend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and again last year “due to severe circumstances”.

The 2021 edition hosted headline performances by Justin Bieber and Lil Baby, with Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator topping the bill the following year. SZA and Lizzo had been scheduled to headline the axed 2023 festival.

Yesterday (April 3) Made In America posted a statement confirming that the event “will not take place in 2024” as planned. However, bosses did not give a specific reason for it being shelved.

“Since its inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music & community – from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses & shining a light on important causes,” organisers continued.

“It has strived for accessibility, eliminating barriers through affordable tickets and location.”

The message added: “As purveyors of change, the Made In America executive production team is reimagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do.”

They signed off by saying that they “promise an exciting return to the festival” in the future. You can see the statement in the post above.

No line-up details had been revealed for this year’s event.

Made In America Festival founder Jay-Z headlined the inaugural event in 2012 before topping the bill again in 2017. Other acts to have performed there include Jay’s wife Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Coldplay and Kings Of Leon.

In 2013, Made In America Festival was the subject of a documentary film directed by Ron Howard.