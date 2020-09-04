Jazz Party release new EP, ‘Live at The Evelyn Hotel, “It’s Monday Night Somewhere”‘

Jazz Party have released a surprise new EP, recorded over the last five years of their residencies at The Evelyn Hotel in Melbourne.

‘Live at The Evelyn Hotel, “It’s Monday Night Somewhere”‘ arrives in time for Bandcamp Friday, the monthly online event in which the platform waives their share of revenue fees for 24 hours.

It’s the first recorded material from the predominantly live-oriented band since their 2017 debut album ‘Monday Night’. ‘Live at The Evelyn Hotel…’ features all new material, except ‘Magic Man’ which originally appeared on ‘Monday Night’. Stream and/or purchase the new EP below.

In a press statement, frontwoman Loretta Miller said they decided to release the recordings despite being “imperfect, maybe even a little cringe worthy for us at times”.

“This release is about the energy that’s created on these nights, that have allowed us to grow our music naturally in front of an audience,” Miller said.

“There are times the band will have never heard a tune before and Darcy (Band Leader, Saxophone) will write out a last minute chart and direct and we’ll all just see what happens. It’s risky but it’s the most free and excited I ever feel on stage.”

The new EP also sees the band sign to Remote Control Records.

The tracklist of ‘Live at The Evelyn Hotel, “It’s Monday Night Somewhere”‘ is:

1. ‘You Don’t Know What I Go Through’

2. ‘Bad Neighbourhood’

3. ‘Magic Man’

4. ‘I’m Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself A Letter’

5. ‘Early In the Morning’