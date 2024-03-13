Jedward brand Louis Walsh “absolute weirdo with bad intentions” after he called them “vile”

Jedward have taken aim at their former manager Louis Walsh, following him branding them as “vile”.

The former X Factor judge made the comments while appearing as a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother last night (March 12), when another contestant asked him what it was like working with the pop duo.

“They were vile…But they were great. I got five million quid for them, I swear on my mother’s life,” he said.

“But they were vile. But they were novelty, it was great for the show, and it was all about the show.”

The Irish singers – comprised of identical twins John and Edward Grimes – rose to fame back in 2009, aged 17, when they appeared on the UK singing competition. During their stint on the show, they were mentored by Walsh and have since gone on to release four studio albums and take on a number of reality TV roles.

Within minutes of ITV airing the comments made by the 71-year-old music mogul, the duo took to social media to hit back.

“Louis Walsh is a cold-hearted bastard who didn’t even send us flowers when our mom died,” they wrote in the first of a series of tweets. “Louis Walsh Bitched and talked about us to our best friend Tara Reid and then we fired him!”

Later, they also went on to brand Walsh as “an evil manipulator” who reportedly “forced us into an office to pay £70k+ to from our bank account to one of his own PR workers”.

“Louis Walsh tried to make us sign our name and life away in dodgy contracts to people he was great friends with without our mom we wouldn’t be here today! What an absolute weirdo with bad intentions for all ..does he like anyone?” they wrote, also going on to give various examples of other artists they claim “hate” Walsh.

“Louis reopened these wounds all by himself being spiteful and disrespectful we aren’t going to have our character taken. Justice will be served,” the last tweet read.

Shortly after, their friend and The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins posted a series of videos on her Instagram page, showing her with the Irish singers.

The three were seen eating a roast dinner together having just watched the episode of the reality show.

“I can’t believe we’re even watching you on the show, you’re like a cat with nine lives. How many times can you slag off your acts? It’s a disgrace,” the twins said while watching the show with Collins. “You’re a senile man who did nothing for us, who had no ideas. You’re not even a manager, Simon Cowell made you who you are.

“You’ve got to stand up for yourself when someone tries to throw you under the bus.”

Collins also added: “Louis, don’t be slagging off my boys. They’re not vile, they’re beautiful in every single way”.

The controversy around Walsh comes just days after another former X Factor judge, Sharon Osbourne, made waves inside the Big Brother house for her comments aimed at Adele. During an episode broadcast last week, Osbourne made headlines after she labelled the singer as “fake” and claimed she was pretending to have a strong London accent.

