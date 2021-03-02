Jeff Lang announces Australian tour in support of debut memoir

Blues singer-songwriter Jeff Lang has announced a nearly five-month tour of Australia, set to begin next week.

The tour, announced today (March 2), is in support of his first-ever book – a memoir entitled ‘Some Memories Never Die’.

In a press statement, Lang expressed his desire to write “series of stand-alone vignettes,” as opposed to a typical autobiography.

Advertisement

“I wanted to connect recollections from the life I’ve lived to some of the songs I’ve made up along the way,” he said.

“I wasn’t sure exactly how a good many of these tales could be connected to the songs I intended to include, as I don’t generally write autobiographical songs.”

“[A]s I wrote down the varied reminiscences, certain stories seemed to go together and themes became apparent to me.”

As an accompaniment to the memoir, Lang has re-recorded 22 of his songs that are featured in the book.

Lang released his debut album, ‘Ravenswood’, in 1994.

Advertisement

He has since released over a dozen studio albums – two of which won ARIA Awards for Best Blues & Roots Album, and a third which won the ARIA for Best World Music Album.

Lang’s 2021 tour, ‘An Evening Of Words And Music’, is set to begin next week in Tasmania. It will then take Lang across nearly every state and territory in the country, wrapping with a show at Cronulla’s Brass Monkey this July.

The tour will see Lang perform live, read excerpts from the book and engage in on-stage conversation about his career. Lang will also appear at the 2021 Bluesfest in April.

Tickets for all shows are available from Lang’s website, as are copies of the memoir.

Jeff Lang’s ‘An Evening Of Words And Music’ tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 12 – Launceston, The Royal Oak

Saturday 13 – Devonport, Pub Rock Diner

Sunday March 14 – Longley, International Hotel

APRIL

Friday 16 – Adelaide, Trinity Sessions

Saturday 17 – Macclesfield, Three Brothers Arms

Friday 23 – Wollongong, The Music Lounge

Saturday 24 – Canberra, The Street Theatre

Thursday 29 – Ipswich, Goleby’s Basement

Friday 30 – Mackay, Seabreeze Hotel

MAY



Saturday 1 – Eumundi, The Imperial Hotel

Sunday 2 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Friday 7 – Currumbin, The Dust Temple

Saturday 8 – Murwillumbah, The Citadel

Friday 14 – Geelong, The Barwon Club

Saturday 15 – Meeniyan, Meeniyan Hall

Sunday 16 – Newport, Way Out West Roots Club

Friday 21 – Sydney, The Vanguard

Saturday 22 – Yarramalong, Yarramalong Hall

Sunday 23 – Dangar Island, Dangar Island Bowlo

Friday 28 – Cairns, Tanks Centre

Saturday 29 – Townsville, The Bellevue Hotel

JUNE



Friday June 4 – Gosford, The Rhythm Hut

Saturday June 5 – Newcastle, Lizotte’s

Sunday June 6 – Bellingen, Bellingen Brewery

Friday June 11 – Springswood, Blue Mountains Community Theatre

Saturday June 12 – Upper Lansdowne, Upper Lansdowne Hall (afternoon show)

Saturday June 12 – Wauchope, Wauchope Arts Hall (evening show)

Sunday June 13 – Grafton, Pelican Theatre

Friday June 18 – Fremantle, Freo Social

Saturday June 19 – Kalamunda, The Vault

Friday June 25 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Saturday June 26 – Hepburn Springs, Palais Hepburn

JULY



Friday July 2 – Melbourne, Memo Music Hall

Saturday July 10 – Cronulla, Brass Monkey