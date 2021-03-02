Jeff Lang announces Australian tour in support of debut memoir

Blues singer-songwriter Jeff Lang has announced a nearly five-month tour of Australia, set to begin next week.
The tour, announced today (March 2), is in support of his first-ever book – a memoir entitled ‘Some Memories Never Die’.
In a press statement, Lang expressed his desire to write “series of stand-alone vignettes,” as opposed to a typical autobiography.
“I wanted to connect recollections from the life I’ve lived to some of the songs I’ve made up along the way,” he said.
“I wasn’t sure exactly how a good many of these tales could be connected to the songs I intended to include, as I don’t generally write autobiographical songs.”
“[A]s I wrote down the varied reminiscences, certain stories seemed to go together and themes became apparent to me.”
As an accompaniment to the memoir, Lang has re-recorded 22 of his songs that are featured in the book.
Lang released his debut album, ‘Ravenswood’, in 1994.
He has since released over a dozen studio albums – two of which won ARIA Awards for Best Blues & Roots Album, and a third which won the ARIA for Best World Music Album.
Lang’s 2021 tour, ‘An Evening Of Words And Music’, is set to begin next week in Tasmania. It will then take Lang across nearly every state and territory in the country, wrapping with a show at Cronulla’s Brass Monkey this July.
The tour will see Lang perform live, read excerpts from the book and engage in on-stage conversation about his career. Lang will also appear at the 2021 Bluesfest in April.
Tickets for all shows are available from Lang’s website, as are copies of the memoir.
Jeff Lang’s ‘An Evening Of Words And Music’ tour dates are:
MARCH
Friday 12 – Launceston, The Royal Oak
Saturday 13 – Devonport, Pub Rock Diner
Sunday March 14 – Longley, International Hotel
APRIL
Friday 16 – Adelaide, Trinity Sessions
Saturday 17 – Macclesfield, Three Brothers Arms
Friday 23 – Wollongong, The Music Lounge
Saturday 24 – Canberra, The Street Theatre
Thursday 29 – Ipswich, Goleby’s Basement
Friday 30 – Mackay, Seabreeze Hotel
MAY
Saturday 1 – Eumundi, The Imperial Hotel
Sunday 2 – Brisbane, The Zoo
Friday 7 – Currumbin, The Dust Temple
Saturday 8 – Murwillumbah, The Citadel
Friday 14 – Geelong, The Barwon Club
Saturday 15 – Meeniyan, Meeniyan Hall
Sunday 16 – Newport, Way Out West Roots Club
Friday 21 – Sydney, The Vanguard
Saturday 22 – Yarramalong, Yarramalong Hall
Sunday 23 – Dangar Island, Dangar Island Bowlo
Friday 28 – Cairns, Tanks Centre
Saturday 29 – Townsville, The Bellevue Hotel
JUNE
Friday June 4 – Gosford, The Rhythm Hut
Saturday June 5 – Newcastle, Lizotte’s
Sunday June 6 – Bellingen, Bellingen Brewery
Friday June 11 – Springswood, Blue Mountains Community Theatre
Saturday June 12 – Upper Lansdowne, Upper Lansdowne Hall (afternoon show)
Saturday June 12 – Wauchope, Wauchope Arts Hall (evening show)
Sunday June 13 – Grafton, Pelican Theatre
Friday June 18 – Fremantle, Freo Social
Saturday June 19 – Kalamunda, The Vault
Friday June 25 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge
Saturday June 26 – Hepburn Springs, Palais Hepburn
JULY
Friday July 2 – Melbourne, Memo Music Hall
Saturday July 10 – Cronulla, Brass Monkey